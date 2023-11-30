Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGNFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMGN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 414.7% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 0.83. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. Research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMGN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $2,764,857.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 78,223 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,255,479.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $2,764,857.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 868,027 shares of company stock worth $13,309,605. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

