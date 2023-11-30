Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMGN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 414.7% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 0.83. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. Research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMGN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ImmunoGen

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $2,764,857.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 78,223 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,255,479.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $2,764,857.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 868,027 shares of company stock worth $13,309,605. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

(Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.