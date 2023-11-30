Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.71 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 332.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,172 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINS. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth $187,614,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 398,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 78.6% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,143,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,243,000 after acquiring an additional 185,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 26.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 425,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 88,095 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,256. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Stock Up 3.2 %

PINS stock opened at $33.27 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of -103.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.