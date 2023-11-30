Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,618 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Squarespace by 266.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after buying an additional 843,404 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Squarespace by 46.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 114.7% during the first quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 745,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 398,237 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter valued at about $625,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.91 million. Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 14,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $473,981.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,379,692 shares in the company, valued at $141,332,660.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 14,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $473,981.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,379,692 shares in the company, valued at $141,332,660.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 1,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $44,270.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,115.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,943,611 shares of company stock worth $342,705,953. 47.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

