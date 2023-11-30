Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 823 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Select Medical by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,932,000 after buying an additional 1,170,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,027,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Select Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after acquiring an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 17.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,618,000 after acquiring an additional 396,394 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter worth about $7,690,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEM. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Select Medical Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SEM stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,341,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,039,668 shares in the company, valued at $188,803,895.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

