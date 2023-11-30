Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Holdings Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Trex by 5.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Trex during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Trex by 67.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 606,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,517,000 after buying an additional 245,065 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Trex by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Trex in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.65. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

