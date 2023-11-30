Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,027,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204,362 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,354,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 694,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,107,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after acquiring an additional 675,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,569,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 658,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.65. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.