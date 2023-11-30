TotalEnergies SE (TTE) to Issue Dividend of $0.81 on January 25th

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.8092 per share on Thursday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.81.
TotalEnergies has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TotalEnergies to earn $9.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $67.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.43. The company has a market cap of $166.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $69.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on TTE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in TotalEnergies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
