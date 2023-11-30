Tony Coelho Sells 700 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Service Co. International stock opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $74.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $87,387,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth $68,321,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905,919 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

