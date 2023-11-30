TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) CFO Sells $39,131.82 in Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) CFO Craig Shesky sold 31,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $39,131.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 779,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,347.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TMC the metals Stock Down 3.2 %

TMC opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. TMC the metals company Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.20.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in TMC the metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on TMC the metals in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMC the metals

TMC the metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.