TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) CFO Sells $39,131.82 in Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) CFO Craig Shesky sold 31,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $39,131.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 779,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,347.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
TMC the metals Stock Down 3.2 %
TMC opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. TMC the metals company Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in TMC the metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TMC the metals Company Profile
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.
