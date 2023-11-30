The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,618 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Up 0.4 %

MOS stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $57.46.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

Read Our Latest Report on MOS

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.