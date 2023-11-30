The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $436,159 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

