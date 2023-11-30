The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Insider Sells $17,100.00 in Stock

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $17,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GCV opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCV. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,151,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 885,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 60,015 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 308,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 1,919.9% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 355,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 337,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

