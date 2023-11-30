The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Insider Sells $17,100.00 in Stock

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $17,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GCV opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $5.45.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.04%.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
