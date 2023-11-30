The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 on January 29th

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.

TSE:BNS opened at C$59.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$55.20 and a 52-week high of C$74.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 28.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1887694 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.77.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

