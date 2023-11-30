Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.85% of Tetra Tech worth $74,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,683,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 25,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 256,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,060,000 after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.8 %

TTEK stock opened at $158.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $131.19 and a one year high of $173.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.25.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tetra Tech

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,337 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.