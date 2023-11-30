Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,892 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Tenet Healthcare worth $121,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

THC stock opened at $67.37 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $42.99 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

