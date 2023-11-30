TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.34% of TEGNA worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 189.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 641.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in TEGNA by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TGNA stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.64. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

