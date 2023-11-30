TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Director Buys $65,000.00 in Stock

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Travis Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at $436,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TC Bancshares Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TCBC stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TC Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Bancshares by 35.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TC Bancshares during the first quarter worth $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TC Bancshares by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Bancshares by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

