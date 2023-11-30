Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,643 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of Stifel Financial worth $12,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SF shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

SF stock opened at $61.06 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.26%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Further Reading

