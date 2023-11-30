Staffan Encrantz Purchases 21,855 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 21,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $67,531.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 368,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Staffan Encrantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Staffan Encrantz purchased 246,331 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $815,355.61.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Staffan Encrantz bought 41,085 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $102,712.50.

On Monday, November 20th, Staffan Encrantz acquired 79,234 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $178,276.50.

On Friday, November 17th, Staffan Encrantz acquired 126,664 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $277,394.16.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Staffan Encrantz bought 3,462 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,924.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $3.69 on Thursday. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.47.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 60.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 30.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 8.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sight Sciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. William Blair downgraded Sight Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sight Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sight Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

About Sight Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

