SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.12% of SSR Mining worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 23.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,759,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,127,000 after purchasing an additional 85,347 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 431,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 154,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.41.

SSR Mining Stock Down 0.2 %

SSRM opened at $11.83 on Thursday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $385.39 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 16.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

SSR Mining Profile

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.