Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Update

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the October 31st total of 90,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sphere 3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:ANY opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Sphere 3D has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares during the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

