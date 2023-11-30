Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,333 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 101,636 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Southwestern Energy worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 33.6% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,025,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWN. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

