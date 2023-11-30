Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 331,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 1,011,543 shares.The stock last traded at $25.78 and had previously closed at $25.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNN shares. Barclays raised shares of Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 131,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.