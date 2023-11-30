SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,985 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,846 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of SM Energy worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SM stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.32 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 34.03%. Equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

