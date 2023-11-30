Short Interest in Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Increases By 865.4%

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 865.4% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vinci Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $30.68 on Thursday. Vinci has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $31.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43.

Vinci Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2781 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses worldwide. Its Concessions segment designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructures and public equipment under public-private partnerships. The company's Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy concession assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

