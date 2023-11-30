Short Interest in Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Expands By 528.6%

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 528.6% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vaso Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VASO opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Vaso has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

