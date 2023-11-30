Short Interest in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Decreases By 31.6%

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the October 31st total of 221,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 206.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,113,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 601,386 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 58,822 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,761 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 134,420 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,713 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 203,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,734,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $708.35 million, a PE ratio of -174.71 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

