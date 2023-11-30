Short Interest in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Rises By 33.3%

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AxoGen Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $6.48 on Thursday. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $41.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell bought 10,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,342 shares in the company, valued at $499,727.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 610.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 68.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 139.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

