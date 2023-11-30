Short Interest in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Rises By 33.3%

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
AxoGen Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $6.48 on Thursday. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $41.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell bought 10,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,342 shares in the company, valued at $499,727.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 610.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 68.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 139.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
