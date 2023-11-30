Short Interest in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Decreases By 25.6%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on APPN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

APPN stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.60. Appian has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.99 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 124.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 750,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $31,072,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,371,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,280,054.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 30,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $1,506,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,998.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 750,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $31,072,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,371,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,280,054.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,808,078 shares of company stock worth $109,558,059. Insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Appian by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,477,000 after purchasing an additional 138,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,651,000 after acquiring an additional 208,857 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Appian by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,882,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,589,000 after acquiring an additional 380,770 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Appian by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,865,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,806,000 after acquiring an additional 128,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Appian by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,599,000 after acquiring an additional 21,046 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

