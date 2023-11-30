Short Interest in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Drops By 56.1%

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the October 31st total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANEB opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of -1.32.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANEB shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Free Report) by 241.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

