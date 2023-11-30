Short Interest in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Decreases By 25.8%

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 322,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Ames National Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ATLO opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.56. Ames National has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

Ames National Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Ames National’s payout ratio is presently 73.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATLO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ames National by 327.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 408,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ames National by 88.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 76,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ames National by 165.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ames National by 245.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 52,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ames National in the first quarter worth about $690,000. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ames National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also

