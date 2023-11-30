Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.09% of Shockwave Medical worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $170.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 13.19. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $2,128,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at $30,151,406.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at $30,151,406.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $768,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,203,508.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,066,440. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.78.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

