Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 5.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,350,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,014,000 after buying an additional 256,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after buying an additional 104,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after buying an additional 1,985,847 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after buying an additional 2,824,050 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $61.02 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 34,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $2,103,851.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,668,452.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,192,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.