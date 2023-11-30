Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,469,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $823,811,000 after purchasing an additional 111,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $533,093,000 after purchasing an additional 56,641 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after buying an additional 4,616,942 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,456,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,957,000 after buying an additional 664,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,183,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $209,261,000 after buying an additional 51,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $32.37 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.