Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading Up 2.6%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $14.01. Approximately 127,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 616,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 1.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAI. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the third quarter worth $128,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 145,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 12.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 6.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 505,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

