Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,017,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $11,048,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 398,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,986,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $99.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.61. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.47 and a 1-year high of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.89.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

