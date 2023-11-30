Sei Investments Co. Sells 75,231 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,231 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.35% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $11,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Physicians Realty Trust

In related news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at $751,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOC opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 484.24%.

DOC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

