Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,071 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.29% of ICU Medical worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $84.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.36. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $78.28 and a one year high of $212.43.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $553.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $883,924.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,331.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

About ICU Medical

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

