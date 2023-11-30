Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,774 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $12,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RS. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $270.40 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $196.11 and a 12-month high of $295.98. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.54.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.