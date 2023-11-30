Sei Investments Co. Sells 14,506 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,506 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.48% of Innospec worth $11,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Innospec by 5.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 5.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Innospec by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 8.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innospec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry Padfield sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $99,204.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innospec Stock Performance

IOSP opened at $104.87 on Thursday. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.74 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.15.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.17 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

