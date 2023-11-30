Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Planet Fitness worth $11,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 818.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 187,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,585,000 after acquiring an additional 23,455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,305,000 after acquiring an additional 227,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $85.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

