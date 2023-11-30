Sei Investments Co. Purchases 88,095 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,095 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Pinterest worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 28.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 40,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 292.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,967 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,072,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,350,000 after acquiring an additional 54,860 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth $3,028,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 110.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.93.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS opened at $33.27 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of -103.97, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,910 shares of company stock worth $4,809,256. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

