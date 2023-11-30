Sei Investments Co. Purchases 40,276 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,276 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $32.41.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

