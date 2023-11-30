Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,535 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,493 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.29% of Popular worth $12,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 0.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Popular by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 51.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Popular by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BPOP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Popular stock opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.88. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.84.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. Popular had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $693.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.