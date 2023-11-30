Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.31% of SPX Technologies worth $11,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 33.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 23,465 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $84.09 on Thursday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $448.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 5,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $437,262.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPXC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

