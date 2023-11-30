Sei Investments Co. Has $12.41 Million Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 1,486.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,261 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.49% of STAAR Surgical worth $12,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of STAA opened at $31.61 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $80.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 34,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,293.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,102,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,649,490.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 34,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $1,123,293.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,102,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,649,490.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 833,514 shares of company stock worth $30,455,987 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.