Sei Investments Co. Has $12.37 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,727,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,339,000 after buying an additional 2,789,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after buying an additional 874,617 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after buying an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,620,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after buying an additional 561,392 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $91.47 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -234.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average of $88.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -830.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

