Sei Investments Co. Has $12.33 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,709 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Wynn Resorts worth $12,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,868 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 92.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 33.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $83.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,046.01 and a beta of 2.01. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.85.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 1,250.16%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.