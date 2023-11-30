Sei Investments Co. Has $12.18 Million Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 324,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,968 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of Valvoline worth $12,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Valvoline by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,937,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,384,000 after purchasing an additional 519,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,558 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,875,000 after acquiring an additional 309,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 30.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,177,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,073,000 after acquiring an additional 501,974 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.1 %

Valvoline stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Articles

