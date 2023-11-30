Sei Investments Co. Has $11.79 Million Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,562 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.73% of BankUnited worth $11,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 283,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 171,170 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 105,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Trading Up 3.2 %

BankUnited stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 36.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About BankUnited

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

